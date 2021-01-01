Loading…
Shatter Labels

25 Premium Beige Shatter Labels Extract Wax Strain Coin Envelopes #135

About this product

25 x Shatter Labels 2.25 x 3.5" #1 Coin Envelopes
Full color print on high gloss card stock featuring an original design by Shatter Labels
Custom printing available, Contact us for more information.
High Quality Stock, Best used in combination with wax paper
Shatter Labels sample pack included with all orders
