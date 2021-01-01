About this product

25 x EMPTY slim display (H) 3.5 x (W) 1 x (D) 1" Boxes with full color print - tank shown for demo purposes

Features a 1/2" built-in slot for your cartridges, works best when used with the tubes that come with most cartridges. Even fits some syringe styles!

Take your display packaging to the next level! Open window design to store and proudly display your tank product!

Designed and manufactured by Shatter Labels

Custom printing available, Contact us for more information.