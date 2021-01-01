Shatter Labels
50 Assorted Hero Extracts Gold Foil Glossy Full Color Coin Shatter Labels Envelopes
About this product
50 x Shatter Labels 2.25 x 3.5" #1 Coin Envelopes
Featuring an original design by Shatter Labels. Full color & foil print on high gloss card stock.
Random assortment from all available "Hero" designs. We do not currently offer specific designs
High Quality Stock, Best used in combination with wax paper
Custom printing available, Contact us for more information. Samples of custom work included with all orders
