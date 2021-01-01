About this product

50 x Shatter Labels 2.25 x 3.5" #1 Coin Envelopes

Featuring an original design by Shatter Labels. Full color & foil print on high gloss card stock.

Random assortment from all available "Hero" designs. We do not currently offer specific designs

High Quality Stock, Best used in combination with wax paper

Custom printing available, Contact us for more information. Samples of custom work included with all orders