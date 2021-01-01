Shatter Labels
50 Light Blue Gold Oil Wax Extract Coin Envelopes Premium High Gloss Foil Label Version #016
About this product
2.25 x 3.5" #1 Coin Envelope Size
Featuring High Quality Gold Foil Print on High Gloss Envelopes! These are thick and sturdy and have an amazing glossy finish
Best used in combination with wax paper
High Quality Stock
Custom printing samples included with every order! Amount of samples may vary based on the size of your order, variety of samples depends on available stock there are no guarantees for sample.
Featuring High Quality Gold Foil Print on High Gloss Envelopes! These are thick and sturdy and have an amazing glossy finish
Best used in combination with wax paper
High Quality Stock
Custom printing samples included with every order! Amount of samples may vary based on the size of your order, variety of samples depends on available stock there are no guarantees for sample.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!