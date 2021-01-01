Shatter Labels
50 Original Black Silver Shatter Wax Extract Coin Holographic Foil Envelopes 2.25 x 3.5" #008
About this product
2.25 x 3.5" #1 Coin Envelopes
Original design by Shatter Labels
Custom printing available, Contact us for more information.
High Quality Stock, Best used in combination with wax paper
Samples of custom work included with all orders
Original design by Shatter Labels
Custom printing available, Contact us for more information.
High Quality Stock, Best used in combination with wax paper
Samples of custom work included with all orders
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!