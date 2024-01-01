We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Shelby County Community Services
1
This brand is currently unclaimed
Concentrates
Edibles
Topicals
Cannabis
THC lotions, creams, & patches
5 products
Balms
2:1 SCCS Topical Bar 125mg
by Shelby County Community Services
THC 99.89%
CBD 102%
5.0
(
1
)
Balms
Topical Bar 60mg
by Shelby County Community Services
THC 100%
CBD 100%
Balms
Topical Bar with Applicator 100mg
by Shelby County Community Services
THC 81%
CBD 73%
Balms
Suppository 50mg 2pk
by Shelby County Community Services
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Balms
1:1 Suppository 60mg 4pk
by Shelby County Community Services
THC 0%
CBD 0%
