Shelby County Community Services
About
Catalog
All categories
Concentrates
Edibles
Topicals
Cannabis
Shelby County Community Services products
50 products
Rick Simpson Oil
2:1 Dance World RSO 1g
by Shelby County Community Services
THC 263%
CBD 467%
5.0
(
1
)
Solvent
Sweet Pea CO2 Oil Syringe 1g
by Shelby County Community Services
THC 3.25%
CBD 68.07%
5.0
(
1
)
Solvent
Peppermint Kush CO2 Oil Syringe 1g
by Shelby County Community Services
THC 85.04%
CBD 0%
5.0
(
1
)
Balms
2:1 SCCS Topical Bar 125mg
by Shelby County Community Services
THC 99.89%
CBD 102%
5.0
(
1
)
Solvent
Pink Lemonade CO2 Oil 1g
by Shelby County Community Services
THC 31.85%
CBD 42.03%
Rick Simpson Oil
Blue Shark RSO 1g
by Shelby County Community Services
THC 700%
CBD 0%
Rick Simpson Oil
Best Friend OG RSO Syringe 1000mg
by Shelby County Community Services
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Rick Simpson Oil
Galactic Jack RSO 1g
by Shelby County Community Services
THC 80.42%
CBD 0%
Rick Simpson Oil
Peppermint Kush RSO 1g
by Shelby County Community Services
THC 81.32%
CBD 0%
Balms
Suppository 50mg 2pk
by Shelby County Community Services
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Ingestible
Galactic Jack Co2 Oil 1g
by Shelby County Community Services
THC 76.95%
CBD 0%
Solvent
Chocolate Mint OG CO2 Oil Syringe 1g
by Shelby County Community Services
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Rick Simpson Oil
Cuvee RSO 1g
by Shelby County Community Services
THC 76.43%
CBD 0%
Rick Simpson Oil
Blackberry OG RSO 1g
by Shelby County Community Services
THC 68.2%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
Chocolate Mint OG Pre-Rolls 1g 2-pack
by Shelby County Community Services
THC 11.72%
CBD 0%
Flower
Peppermint Kush
by Shelby County Community Services
THC 14.9%
CBD 0%
Solvent
Sweet Relief CO2 Oil 1g
by Shelby County Community Services
THC 3.28%
CBD 66%
Solvent
9 Pound Hammer CO2 Oil Syringe 1g
by Shelby County Community Services
THC 74.376%
CBD 0%
Solvent
Cuvee CO2 Oil 1g
by Shelby County Community Services
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Cookies
Chocolate Chip Cookie 100mg
by Shelby County Community Services
THC 100%
CBD 0%
Candy
THC Caramels 90mg 5-pack
by Shelby County Community Services
THC 90%
CBD 0%
Balms
Topical Bar 60mg
by Shelby County Community Services
THC 100%
CBD 100%
Chocolates
1:1 Chocolate Pennies 50mg 5-pack
by Shelby County Community Services
THC 50%
CBD 50%
Solvent
Blackberry OG CO2 Oil 1g
by Shelby County Community Services
THC 85.847%
CBD 0%
1
2
3
