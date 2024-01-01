Loading...

Shelby County Community Services

Shelby County Community Services products

50 products
Product image for 2:1 Dance World RSO 1g
Rick Simpson Oil
2:1 Dance World RSO 1g
by Shelby County Community Services
THC 263%
CBD 467%
Product image for Sweet Pea CO2 Oil Syringe 1g
Solvent
Sweet Pea CO2 Oil Syringe 1g
by Shelby County Community Services
THC 3.25%
CBD 68.07%
Product image for Peppermint Kush CO2 Oil Syringe 1g
Solvent
Peppermint Kush CO2 Oil Syringe 1g
by Shelby County Community Services
THC 85.04%
CBD 0%
Product image for 2:1 SCCS Topical Bar 125mg
Balms
2:1 SCCS Topical Bar 125mg
by Shelby County Community Services
THC 99.89%
CBD 102%
Product image for Pink Lemonade CO2 Oil 1g
Solvent
Pink Lemonade CO2 Oil 1g
by Shelby County Community Services
THC 31.85%
CBD 42.03%
Product image for Blue Shark RSO 1g
Rick Simpson Oil
Blue Shark RSO 1g
by Shelby County Community Services
THC 700%
CBD 0%
Product image for Best Friend OG RSO Syringe 1000mg
Rick Simpson Oil
Best Friend OG RSO Syringe 1000mg
by Shelby County Community Services
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Product image for Galactic Jack RSO 1g
Rick Simpson Oil
Galactic Jack RSO 1g
by Shelby County Community Services
THC 80.42%
CBD 0%
Product image for Peppermint Kush RSO 1g
Rick Simpson Oil
Peppermint Kush RSO 1g
by Shelby County Community Services
THC 81.32%
CBD 0%
Product image for Suppository 50mg 2pk
Balms
Suppository 50mg 2pk
by Shelby County Community Services
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Product image for Galactic Jack Co2 Oil 1g
Ingestible
Galactic Jack Co2 Oil 1g
by Shelby County Community Services
THC 76.95%
CBD 0%
Product image for Chocolate Mint OG CO2 Oil Syringe 1g
Solvent
Chocolate Mint OG CO2 Oil Syringe 1g
by Shelby County Community Services
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Product image for Cuvee RSO 1g
Rick Simpson Oil
Cuvee RSO 1g
by Shelby County Community Services
THC 76.43%
CBD 0%
Product image for Blackberry OG RSO 1g
Rick Simpson Oil
Blackberry OG RSO 1g
by Shelby County Community Services
THC 68.2%
CBD 0%
Product image for Chocolate Mint OG Pre-Rolls 1g 2-pack
Pre-rolls
Chocolate Mint OG Pre-Rolls 1g 2-pack
by Shelby County Community Services
THC 11.72%
CBD 0%
Product image for Peppermint Kush
Flower
Peppermint Kush
by Shelby County Community Services
THC 14.9%
CBD 0%
Product image for Sweet Relief CO2 Oil 1g
Solvent
Sweet Relief CO2 Oil 1g
by Shelby County Community Services
THC 3.28%
CBD 66%
Product image for 9 Pound Hammer CO2 Oil Syringe 1g
Solvent
9 Pound Hammer CO2 Oil Syringe 1g
by Shelby County Community Services
THC 74.376%
CBD 0%
Product image for Cuvee CO2 Oil 1g
Solvent
Cuvee CO2 Oil 1g
by Shelby County Community Services
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Product image for Chocolate Chip Cookie 100mg
Cookies
Chocolate Chip Cookie 100mg
by Shelby County Community Services
THC 100%
CBD 0%
Product image for THC Caramels 90mg 5-pack
Candy
THC Caramels 90mg 5-pack
by Shelby County Community Services
THC 90%
CBD 0%
Product image for Topical Bar 60mg
Balms
Topical Bar 60mg
by Shelby County Community Services
THC 100%
CBD 100%
Product image for 1:1 Chocolate Pennies 50mg 5-pack
Chocolates
1:1 Chocolate Pennies 50mg 5-pack
by Shelby County Community Services
THC 50%
CBD 50%
Product image for Blackberry OG CO2 Oil 1g
Solvent
Blackberry OG CO2 Oil 1g
by Shelby County Community Services
THC 85.847%
CBD 0%