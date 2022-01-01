Introducing Shelter, single origin vaporizers. Our oil is sourced from leading producers who offer interesting and sought-after genetics that cater to a knowledgeable palate in those seeking consistent quality and potency. Shelter's CO2-extracted carts offer single-derived, full-spectrum expressions of one cultivar, ensuring the full flavour & profile comes through with each pull. Why does CO2 extraction matter to us? Using variable pressures versus chemical dissolution, CO2 extraction is a safe and clean way to extract cannabis.



Powered by CCell.