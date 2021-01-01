About this product

As with most ogkb phenotypes flavor notes show doughy cookies, citrus haze, lime and mixed tropical fruit. To many, it offers an ideal blend of cookies and haze, reminiscent of older pre-dutch haze flavor profiles. Hard EXTREMELY dense buds combine with exotic fruity flavors to create a truly breath taking stone. A rare gem, this specific phenotype expresses everything you could ask for in an indica; dense, sedating flowers with a premium blend of positive sativa characteristics like excellent node spacing.