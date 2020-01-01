Shepherd’s Meadow Farm
Medication Through Recreation
About Shepherd’s Meadow Farm
We are a small artisanal family farm in the heart of the Emerald Triangle. Utilizing organic farming methods, exclusive strains and zero pesticides we strive to sustainably produce some of the finest cannabis available. We always favor quality over quantity and with laboratory testing results validating these efforts, we feel we are succeeding in bringing connoisseur grade cannabis to market.
Available in
United States, California