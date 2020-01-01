 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Shepherd’s Meadow Farm

Medication Through Recreation

Sungrown @ Sunset
Honey Banana (Light Deprivation)
Cherry Pie
Ingratiated Pest Management
Indoor OG
About Shepherd’s Meadow Farm

We are a small artisanal family farm in the heart of the Emerald Triangle. Utilizing organic farming methods, exclusive strains and zero pesticides we strive to sustainably produce some of the finest cannabis available. We always favor quality over quantity and with laboratory testing results validating these efforts, we feel we are succeeding in bringing connoisseur grade cannabis to market.

United States, California