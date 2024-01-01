  • brand header
Logo for the brand Shift Cannabis

Shift Cannabis

Genuine Cannabis
Shift Cannabis products

93 products
Product image for Space Ape
Flower
Space Ape
by Shift Cannabis
THC 21.12%
CBD 0%
Product image for Rubber Bands
Flower
Rubber Bands
by Shift Cannabis
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Product image for Rubberbands
Flower
Rubberbands
by Shift Cannabis
THC 22.87%
CBD 0%
Product image for Jahni Denver OG
Flower
Jahni Denver OG
by Shift Cannabis
THC 25.06%
CBD 0%
Product image for Tennis Balls
Flower
Tennis Balls
by Shift Cannabis
THC 26.66%
CBD 0%
Product image for Banana Orange Daiquiri
Flower
Banana Orange Daiquiri
by Shift Cannabis
THC 21.51%
CBD 0.03%
Product image for Sunshine Haze
Flower
Sunshine Haze
by Shift Cannabis
THC 19.5%
CBD 0%
Product image for African Cookies
Flower
African Cookies
by Shift Cannabis
THC 21.18%
CBD 0%
Product image for Shift OG
Flower
Shift OG
by Shift Cannabis
THC 20%
CBD 0%
Product image for Bigfoot Glue
Flower
Bigfoot Glue
by Shift Cannabis
THC 18.28%
CBD 0%
Product image for Strawberry Head
Flower
Strawberry Head
by Shift Cannabis
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Product image for Grape Stomper
Flower
Grape Stomper
by Shift Cannabis
THC 15.02%
CBD 0.03%
Product image for Stardawg
Flower
Stardawg
by Shift Cannabis
THC 22.06%
CBD 0%
Product image for Explore
Flower
Explore
by Shift Cannabis
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Product image for Shift Dream Pre-Rolls 5g 5-pack
Pre-rolls
Shift Dream Pre-Rolls 5g 5-pack
by Shift Cannabis
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Product image for Bruce Brainer Pre-Rolls 5g 5-pack
Pre-rolls
Bruce Brainer Pre-Rolls 5g 5-pack
by Shift Cannabis
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Product image for Shift Dream
Flower
Shift Dream
by Shift Cannabis
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Product image for Blue Dream Cartridge 0.5g
Cartridges
Blue Dream Cartridge 0.5g
by Shift Cannabis
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Product image for Tangerine Haze Shake
Shake
Tangerine Haze Shake
by Shift Cannabis
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Product image for Rubber Bands Sauce Cartridge 1g
Cartridges
Rubber Bands Sauce Cartridge 1g
by Shift Cannabis
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Product image for Shift Battery
Batteries & Power
Shift Battery
by Shift Cannabis
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Product image for Platinum Neon
Flower
Platinum Neon
by Shift Cannabis
THC 17.93%
CBD 0%
Product image for Mi So Hi
Flower
Mi So Hi
by Shift Cannabis
THC 23.66%
CBD 0%
Product image for Purple Tier LA Chem
Flower
Purple Tier LA Chem
by Shift Cannabis
THC 20.24%
CBD 0%