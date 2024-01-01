We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Cookie Policy
and
Privacy Policy
to learn more
Leafly
Shop legal, local weed.
Open
advertise on Leafly
Locating...
change
Shop
Delivery
Dispensaries
Deals
Strains
Brands
Products
CBD
Doctors
Cannabis 101
Social impact
Sign in
Create account
Strains
Shop
Shop
Delivery
Deals
Dispensaries
CBD Stores
Brands
Products
Learn
Cannabis 101
News
Leafly Learn
Science of cannabis
Doctors
Social impact
Lab partners
Download the Leafly App
Advertise on Leafly
Country
Leafly.com
Leafly.ca
Leafly.de
Help
Shift Cannabis
Genuine Cannabis
1
About
Shop
Catalog
All categories
Cannabis
Concentrates
Edibles
Vaping
Shift Cannabis products
93 products
Flower
Space Ape
by Shift Cannabis
THC 21.12%
CBD 0%
3.8
(
4
)
Flower
Rubber Bands
by Shift Cannabis
THC 0%
CBD 0%
5.0
(
3
)
Flower
Rubberbands
by Shift Cannabis
THC 22.87%
CBD 0%
4.5
(
2
)
Flower
Jahni Denver OG
by Shift Cannabis
THC 25.06%
CBD 0%
4.0
(
2
)
Flower
Tennis Balls
by Shift Cannabis
THC 26.66%
CBD 0%
5.0
(
1
)
Flower
Banana Orange Daiquiri
by Shift Cannabis
THC 21.51%
CBD 0.03%
5.0
(
1
)
Flower
Sunshine Haze
by Shift Cannabis
THC 19.5%
CBD 0%
5.0
(
1
)
Flower
African Cookies
by Shift Cannabis
THC 21.18%
CBD 0%
5.0
(
1
)
Flower
Shift OG
by Shift Cannabis
THC 20%
CBD 0%
5.0
(
1
)
Flower
Bigfoot Glue
by Shift Cannabis
THC 18.28%
CBD 0%
4.0
(
1
)
Flower
Strawberry Head
by Shift Cannabis
THC 0%
CBD 0%
4.0
(
1
)
Flower
Grape Stomper
by Shift Cannabis
THC 15.02%
CBD 0.03%
Flower
Stardawg
by Shift Cannabis
THC 22.06%
CBD 0%
Flower
Explore
by Shift Cannabis
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
Shift Dream Pre-Rolls 5g 5-pack
by Shift Cannabis
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
Bruce Brainer Pre-Rolls 5g 5-pack
by Shift Cannabis
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Flower
Shift Dream
by Shift Cannabis
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Cartridges
Blue Dream Cartridge 0.5g
by Shift Cannabis
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Shake
Tangerine Haze Shake
by Shift Cannabis
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Cartridges
Rubber Bands Sauce Cartridge 1g
by Shift Cannabis
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Batteries & Power
Shift Battery
by Shift Cannabis
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Flower
Platinum Neon
by Shift Cannabis
THC 17.93%
CBD 0%
Flower
Mi So Hi
by Shift Cannabis
THC 23.66%
CBD 0%
Flower
Purple Tier LA Chem
by Shift Cannabis
THC 20.24%
CBD 0%
1
2
3
4
Home
Brands
Shift Cannabis
Catalog