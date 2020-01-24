About this strain
Ethos Genetics bred Snowball by crossing The White with Chem 4 OG to produce large buds with a dense structure and massive resin production. Flowers will sometimes be an eye-catching purple among white trichomes. They hold a gassy, creamy, and earthy terpene profile that will entice any OG lover.
Snowball effects
Reported by real people like you
27 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
85% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
59% of people report feeling happy
Tingly
37% of people report feeling tingly
Dry eyes
11% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
11% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
7% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
25% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
25% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
22% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
23% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
