About this product

Humans aren't the only ones benefiting from the effects of CBD; now your furry little critter can too! We offer a special CBD dog treat that is safe for their consumption and helps support their overall wellness.



Active Ingredients: Broad Spectrum Hemp Oil



Other Ingredients: Water, dried brewer’s yeast, glycerin, gum arabic, sodium alginate, beef liver powder, natural bacon flavor, flax seed oil, microcrystalline cellulose, organic sweet potato powder, sunflower lecithin (non-GMO), citrus pectin, vitamin E, sodium propionate, calcium sulfate dehydrate, natural mixed tocopherols (natural preservative), dextrin.



FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS



How much CBD in a dog treat?

Our dog treats have 2 mg of CBD per treat.



How may CBD dog treats in each jar?

There are 30 CBD dog treats in each jar.



How may CBD dog treats should I give to my dog?

For every 20 lbs, you can give 1 CBD dog treat.



QUICK FACTS ABOUT OUR CBD DOG TREATS

ND-THC (non detectable THC)

Lab tested

Farm bill compliant

Animal cruelty free

Satisfaction or money back guarantee

Free standard shipping in the USA

USA grown



