SHRUBSS.
About this product
Humans aren't the only ones benefiting from the effects of CBD; now your furry little critter can too! We offer a special CBD dog treat that is safe for their consumption and helps support their overall wellness.
Active Ingredients: Broad Spectrum Hemp Oil
Other Ingredients: Water, dried brewer’s yeast, glycerin, gum arabic, sodium alginate, beef liver powder, natural bacon flavor, flax seed oil, microcrystalline cellulose, organic sweet potato powder, sunflower lecithin (non-GMO), citrus pectin, vitamin E, sodium propionate, calcium sulfate dehydrate, natural mixed tocopherols (natural preservative), dextrin.
FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS
How much CBD in a dog treat?
Our dog treats have 2 mg of CBD per treat.
How may CBD dog treats in each jar?
There are 30 CBD dog treats in each jar.
How may CBD dog treats should I give to my dog?
For every 20 lbs, you can give 1 CBD dog treat.
QUICK FACTS ABOUT OUR CBD DOG TREATS
ND-THC (non detectable THC)
Lab tested
Farm bill compliant
Animal cruelty free
Satisfaction or money back guarantee
Free standard shipping in the USA
USA grown
Active Ingredients: Broad Spectrum Hemp Oil
Other Ingredients: Water, dried brewer’s yeast, glycerin, gum arabic, sodium alginate, beef liver powder, natural bacon flavor, flax seed oil, microcrystalline cellulose, organic sweet potato powder, sunflower lecithin (non-GMO), citrus pectin, vitamin E, sodium propionate, calcium sulfate dehydrate, natural mixed tocopherols (natural preservative), dextrin.
FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS
How much CBD in a dog treat?
Our dog treats have 2 mg of CBD per treat.
How may CBD dog treats in each jar?
There are 30 CBD dog treats in each jar.
How may CBD dog treats should I give to my dog?
For every 20 lbs, you can give 1 CBD dog treat.
QUICK FACTS ABOUT OUR CBD DOG TREATS
ND-THC (non detectable THC)
Lab tested
Farm bill compliant
Animal cruelty free
Satisfaction or money back guarantee
Free standard shipping in the USA
USA grown
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!