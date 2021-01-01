About this product

MEET OUR 1000MG TINCTURE



Description

Our 1000mg broad spectrum tincture is an all-purpose CBD supplement. It contains 33.3 MG of CBD per 1 mL (dropper) liquid. It's use is very versatile depending upon how much you dose. Our products are placed through rigorous third-party lab testing.



Our premium ND-THC (non detectable THC) CBD formula can be an essential part of promoting calmness and a better quality of life.



Ingredients

Peppermint Flavor: Organic Coconut Oil (MCT), Broad Spectrum Hemp Oil, Peppermint Essential Oil



QUICK FACTS ABOUT OUR CBD TINCTURE

ND-THC (non detectable THC)

Lab tested

Vegan friendly

Farm bill compliant

Animal cruelty free

Satisfaction or money back guarantee

Free standard shipping in the USA

USA grown