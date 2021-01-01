Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand SHRUBSS.

SHRUBSS.

Shrubss Broad Spectrum CBD Tincture - 1000mg - Peppermint

Buy Here

About this product

MEET OUR 1000MG TINCTURE

Description
Our 1000mg broad spectrum tincture is an all-purpose CBD supplement. It contains 33.3 MG of CBD per 1 mL (dropper) liquid. It's use is very versatile depending upon how much you dose. Our products are placed through rigorous third-party lab testing.

Our premium ND-THC (non detectable THC) CBD formula can be an essential part of promoting calmness and a better quality of life.

Ingredients
Peppermint Flavor: Organic Coconut Oil (MCT), Broad Spectrum Hemp Oil, Peppermint Essential Oil

QUICK FACTS ABOUT OUR CBD TINCTURE
ND-THC (non detectable THC)
Lab tested
Vegan friendly
Farm bill compliant
Animal cruelty free
Satisfaction or money back guarantee
Free standard shipping in the USA
USA grown
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!