SHRUBSS.
About this product
MEET OUR 1000MG TINCTURE
Description
Our 1000mg broad spectrum tincture is an all-purpose CBD supplement. It contains 33.3 MG of CBD per 1 mL (dropper) liquid. It's use is very versatile depending upon how much you dose. Our products are placed through rigorous third-party lab testing.
Our premium ND-THC (non detectable THC) CBD formula can be an essential part of promoting calmness and a better quality of life.
Ingredients
Peppermint Flavor: Organic Coconut Oil (MCT), Broad Spectrum Hemp Oil, Peppermint Essential Oil
QUICK FACTS ABOUT OUR CBD TINCTURE
ND-THC (non detectable THC)
Lab tested
Vegan friendly
Farm bill compliant
Animal cruelty free
Satisfaction or money back guarantee
Free standard shipping in the USA
USA grown
Description
Our 1000mg broad spectrum tincture is an all-purpose CBD supplement. It contains 33.3 MG of CBD per 1 mL (dropper) liquid. It's use is very versatile depending upon how much you dose. Our products are placed through rigorous third-party lab testing.
Our premium ND-THC (non detectable THC) CBD formula can be an essential part of promoting calmness and a better quality of life.
Ingredients
Peppermint Flavor: Organic Coconut Oil (MCT), Broad Spectrum Hemp Oil, Peppermint Essential Oil
QUICK FACTS ABOUT OUR CBD TINCTURE
ND-THC (non detectable THC)
Lab tested
Vegan friendly
Farm bill compliant
Animal cruelty free
Satisfaction or money back guarantee
Free standard shipping in the USA
USA grown
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!