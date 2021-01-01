About this product
High-quality glass
5mm thickness throughout whole beaker
Rimmed mouthpiece
Colored glass mouthpiece
5mm thickness throughout whole beaker
Rimmed mouthpiece
Colored glass mouthpiece
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Sicko Brand
Here at Sicko we strive to create the best reliable e-rig at an affordable price. We believe you should be able to enjoy your wax/oil/flower without worrying about a rig. All of our rigs come with a one year manufacturer warranty and our customer service is here to serve you and make you feel comfortable about your purchase.