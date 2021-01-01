Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Sicko Brand

Sicko Brand

Sicko Battery

Buy Here

About this product

We live in a fast paced world and sometimes it helps to just slow down and take a breath. Our battery is perfect for portability and when you do need to stop and take a hit then just pull this out of your pocket and take a couple of hits.

Specifications:

290MAH Battery with Micro USB Charger

Includes: Battery, USB Charger

Specifications: Battery Capacity: 290 Mah

Size 10mm*92.7MM

Adjust the voltage by quick pressing the button 3 times.

Rechargeable battery for use with cartridges

Fits all 510 thread
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!