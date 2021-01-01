About this product

We live in a fast paced world and sometimes it helps to just slow down and take a breath. Our battery is perfect for portability and when you do need to stop and take a hit then just pull this out of your pocket and take a couple of hits.



Specifications:



290MAH Battery with Micro USB Charger



Includes: Battery, USB Charger



Specifications: Battery Capacity: 290 Mah



Size 10mm*92.7MM



Adjust the voltage by quick pressing the button 3 times.



Rechargeable battery for use with cartridges



Fits all 510 thread