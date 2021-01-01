Sicko Brand
About this product
The Sicko Epro kit contains everything to meet your needs. It is available in black or white. It comes with a large 300 mAh Li-ion battery and charging cable to make sure you have power whenever you need it. Our Kit also comes with 3 different bowls to suit your needs. Choose from titanium, ceramic or quartz. The digital display helps you monitor your temperature and battery life. The glass recycler and quartz cap allow the user to control the airflow. The handmade glass recycler contains multiple chamber allows you to achieve amazing results. Our kits are amazing quality and allow you to heat your concentrates whenever you need.
Details:
EPro 3000 mAh Li-Ion Battery
Glass recycler quartz carb cap
Titanium/ceramic/quartz bowl
Loading tool
(2) Alcohol Pads
(3) Alcohol sticks
USB charger silicon
Specifications:
Three buttons operation 5 click to turn/off system.
Three clicks to start on/off system
3 replaceable heating bowls
Removable heating base
Temperature range of 280 F - 800 F
15 seconds to warm-up
Details:
EPro 3000 mAh Li-Ion Battery
Glass recycler quartz carb cap
Titanium/ceramic/quartz bowl
Loading tool
(2) Alcohol Pads
(3) Alcohol sticks
USB charger silicon
Specifications:
Three buttons operation 5 click to turn/off system.
Three clicks to start on/off system
3 replaceable heating bowls
Removable heating base
Temperature range of 280 F - 800 F
15 seconds to warm-up
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!