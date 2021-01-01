About this product

The Sicko Epro kit contains everything to meet your needs. It is available in black or white. It comes with a large 300 mAh Li-ion battery and charging cable to make sure you have power whenever you need it. Our Kit also comes with 3 different bowls to suit your needs. Choose from titanium, ceramic or quartz. The digital display helps you monitor your temperature and battery life. The glass recycler and quartz cap allow the user to control the airflow. The handmade glass recycler contains multiple chamber allows you to achieve amazing results. Our kits are amazing quality and allow you to heat your concentrates whenever you need.



Details:



EPro 3000 mAh Li-Ion Battery



Glass recycler quartz carb cap



Titanium/ceramic/quartz bowl



Loading tool



(2) Alcohol Pads



(3) Alcohol sticks



USB charger silicon



Specifications:



Three buttons operation 5 click to turn/off system.



Three clicks to start on/off system



3 replaceable heating bowls



Removable heating base



Temperature range of 280 F - 800 F



15 seconds to warm-up