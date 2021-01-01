About this product

The Sicko Mini Henail Kit contains all the essentials. This premium kit allows you to heat with amazing results. It contains 3 different heating nails; Titanium, Ceramic and Quartz. The 1500 mAh batter allows you the convenience of using it on the go. The magnetic stainless cap helps you keep track of your tool. The kit comes with a travel case that allows you to keep it portable and safe. It is available in silver and black.



Details:



1850/1500 mAh Li-Ion Battery



Magnetic stainless steel carb cap with dab tool



Glass bubbler attachment



Titanium/ceramic/quartz nail



USB Cable



Elegant gift box



Specifications:



One button operation



3 click to turn on/off system



Titanium nail mode:



Starting temperature: 550 F



Maximum temperature: 850 F



Ceramic/Quartz nail mode:



Starting temperature: 600 F



Maximum temperature: 900 F



Avoid heating device more than 5 times continuously to avoid the possibility of getting burned