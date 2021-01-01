Sicko Brand
The Sicko Mini Twist is a 510 thread 450 mAh battery that offers a convenient solution to meet your needs. The button allows easy controls to adjust your voltage or enables you to preheat. This battery also protects you from short circuits and overcharge. the included usb cable allows you to quickly recharge to make sure you are always ready to go.
Specifications:
450MAH VV Battery with USB Charger
Includes: Battery, USB Charger
Specifications: Battery Capacity: 450 Mah
Thread: 510
Diameter: 11.2mm
Protection: Short Circuit/ overcharge/overtime
Preheating Time: 15 seconds
Five Click: on/off 3 times adjust voltage 2 times to preheat
