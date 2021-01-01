Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Sicko Brand

Sicko Brand

Sicko Mini Twist

Buy Here

About this product

The Sicko Mini Twist is a 510 thread 450 mAh battery that offers a convenient solution to meet your needs. The button allows easy controls to adjust your voltage or enables you to preheat. This battery also protects you from short circuits and overcharge. the included usb cable allows you to quickly recharge to make sure you are always ready to go.

Specifications:

450MAH VV Battery with USB Charger

Includes: Battery, USB Charger

Specifications: Battery Capacity: 450 Mah

Thread: 510

Diameter: 11.2mm

Protection: Short Circuit/ overcharge/overtime

Preheating Time: 15 seconds

Five Click: on/off 3 times adjust voltage 2 times to preheat
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!