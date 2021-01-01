About this product

The Sicko Mini Twist is a 510 thread 450 mAh battery that offers a convenient solution to meet your needs. The button allows easy controls to adjust your voltage or enables you to preheat. This battery also protects you from short circuits and overcharge. the included usb cable allows you to quickly recharge to make sure you are always ready to go.



Specifications:



450MAH VV Battery with USB Charger



Includes: Battery, USB Charger



Specifications: Battery Capacity: 450 Mah



Thread: 510



Diameter: 11.2mm



Protection: Short Circuit/ overcharge/overtime



Preheating Time: 15 seconds



Five Click: on/off 3 times adjust voltage 2 times to preheat