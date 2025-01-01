a legacy cannabis breeding operation based in the Pacific Northwest, active since the early 1990s.



ZeroDirt Genetics has its roots deeply embedded in the Pacific Northwest cannabis scene, dating back to the early 1990s, Originally part of a small, passionate community of growers and breeders in Western Washington USA and Vancouver British Columbia Canada. While currently based in Burlington, Washington USA producing and processing, ZeroDirt Genetics is still prevalent today in Washington, California and Arizona markets. ZeroDirt developed a reputation for culture cloning, hunting standout phenos and preserving landrace and heirloom lines with a focus on potency, resin production, and unique terpene profiles.

Creator of the popular strain Seatown in 2001 they crossed Udub with a Hindu Kush. But many genetics to their catalog i5 Line, Super Paradise, Sensi Star 95, Tangie, Gelato33Platinum x Wilson, Hashplant, Seatown f2 x Peach Tart, Super Watermelon Zkittlez, Super Pines, Super Hashplant 97, Super Indica, ZeroDirt Detergent to name a few

