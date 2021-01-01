About this product

Ice Cream Cone Silicone Hand Pipe

Who is ready for some ice cream? This is a super cool ice cream themed silicone hand pipe. This is an awesome pipe to add to any collection! It measures about 4 inches in length and includes a built-in glass bowl. The glass bowl is nice and thick quality and even has a built in screen. There are multiple color options available for this one.



Features

Silicone hand pipe

Ice cream cone themed

4" in length

Color: varies