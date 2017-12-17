About this product
Bear Dance is one of our seasonal strains. As a sativa-dominant hybrid, it leaves you feeling uplifted, relaxed, and euphoric. This strain make for a great all-day smoke, as it is mellow enough to allow for productivity while feeling like you are in paradise.
About this strain
Bear Dance
Bear Dance is a sativa-dominant hybrid created by 303 Seeds. A cross between a Humboldt Snowcap mother (Humboldt Snow x Haze) and a Pure Kush x Uzbeki Hashplant father, this strain delivers a truly funky aroma and flavor that is dominated by lemon zest and herbal undertones. Bear Dance has a tendency to significantly stretch over its 9-11 week flowering period, so make sure you’ve got the canopy space.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Silverpeak
From seed to sensation, our mission is to provide a quality cannabis experience and to redefine how cannabis is viewed. Our team of experts is dedicated to hand-crafting premium cannabis at our state-of-the-art grow facility in Basalt, Colorado. Our high-quality flower is always hand-cultivated, hand-trimmed, and hand-cured to perfection, and always 100% free of harmful pesticides. You can find our premier flower in our Aspen store and in dispensaries across Colorado.