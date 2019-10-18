Silverpeak
Blue Dream
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 18%CBD —
About this product
Blue Dream is a sativa that produces a euphoric, uplifting and stress-eliminating buzz. This highly popular strain features a sweet and fruity aroma and produces a relaxing yet cerebral functional high that you can enjoy throughout the day. Blue Dream produces good sized, dense nugs with higher than average THC levels.
Blue Dream effects
Reported by real people like you
9,650 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
56% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
51% of people report feeling euphoric
Creative
37% of people report feeling creative
Dry mouth
29% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
15% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
6% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
36% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
28% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
26% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
