As a relaxing indica, Blueberry produces a calming head high with a sedating body high. The buds offer a light, fruity and sweet aroma. This strain will relax you without knocking you out. It is great for watching movies, playing video games, or just unwinding with a good book. This strain is known to relieve aches, pains, and inflammation. The bright green buds are a little lower than average in THC but higher than your usual Blueberry.