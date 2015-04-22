Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Blueberry Headband

by Silverpeak
HybridTHC 15%CBD
Strain rating:

About this product

Blueberry Headband is known for its euphoric, relaxing head and body high. Our version induces heavier indica effects than most other hybrids. This makes it a great strain for unwinding after a busy day, leaving you happy and uplifted. Sink into the couch and fully relax into a blissful body high with Blueberry Headband.

About this strain

Picture of Blueberry Headband
Blueberry Headband

Blueberry Headband is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Headband with Blueberry. This strain provides a euphoric rush accompanied with a relaxing body effect. Blueberry Headband offers a sweet, blueberry flavor and aroma. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with chronic stress and anxiety. According to growers, Blueberry Headband produces medium to tall plants that are bushy and provide large yields with reinous colas.

Blueberry Headband effects

Reported by real people like you
352 people told us about effects:
Happy
62% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
58% of people report feeling relaxed
Giggly
28% of people report feeling giggly
Dry mouth
24% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
15% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
40% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
35% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
32% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Silverpeak
Silverpeak
Shop products
From seed to sensation, our mission is to provide a quality cannabis experience and to redefine how cannabis is viewed. Our team of experts is dedicated to hand-crafting premium cannabis at our state-of-the-art grow facility in Basalt, Colorado. Our high-quality flower is always hand-cultivated, hand-trimmed, and hand-cured to perfection, and always 100% free of harmful pesticides. You can find our premier flower in our Aspen store and in dispensaries across Colorado.