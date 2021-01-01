About this product

Chem Dawg is a quintessential hybrid that produces an extremely potent body and head high. The large, dense, bright green nugs are super high in THC and not for beginners. This strain offers a pungent and earthy diesel aroma. You’ll enjoy its intense, upbeat, giggly, buzz. It is great for exercising, afternoon breaks, and commonly used to relax tense muscles after a long day of activity.