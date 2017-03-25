Silverpeak
Dragon
Product rating:
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 18%CBD —
About this product
A sativa with African roots, Dragon produces a happy, bubbly, uplifting high that leaves you clear-headed and focused. These smaller, lighter, bright green flowers have a light citrusy aroma. Dragon is one of the mellower sativas that tapers off smoothly, even after a long day of activity. This strain is perfect for social occasions and great if you need to get things done.
Dragon OG effects
Reported by real people like you
26 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
53% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
53% of people report feeling happy
Aroused
26% of people report feeling aroused
Dry mouth
11% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
7% of people report feeling dizzy
Paranoid
7% of people report feeling paranoid
Pain
26% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
26% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
23% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!