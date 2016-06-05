Silverpeak
This sativa is perfect for those who find high-THC sativas to be too heady. You’ll enjoy its giggly, chatty high. Its low THC content makes it a great all day smoke! The light, medium-sized buds produce a slightly relaxing body high with a focused head high. This is a nicely blended and colorful sativa hybrid with a sweet, piney, earthy aroma. Great for daytime outdoor activities, Flo makes users feel appreciative of life and happy to get things done.
Flo effects
Reported by real people like you
463 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
55% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
54% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
40% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
22% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
9% of people report feeling dry eyes
Headache
5% of people report feeling headache
Stress
42% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
29% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
29% of people say it helps with anxiety
