About this product

This sativa is perfect for those who find high-THC sativas to be too heady. You’ll enjoy its giggly, chatty high. Its low THC content makes it a great all day smoke! The light, medium-sized buds produce a slightly relaxing body high with a focused head high. This is a nicely blended and colorful sativa hybrid with a sweet, piney, earthy aroma. Great for daytime outdoor activities, Flo makes users feel appreciative of life and happy to get things done.