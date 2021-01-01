Silverpeak
GG (f.k.a. Gorilla Glue)
About this product
This classic hybrid produces a very potent head and body high. The beautiful, frosty nugs offer pungent-yet-sweet earthy, piney, citrusy flavors and aromas. Unwind with the happy high and stress-free feeling. High in THC, Gorilla Glue is considered a potent pain-reliever. Some aficionados say if they could only smoke one strain for the rest of their life, they’d choose Gorilla Glue.
