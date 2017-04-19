Silverpeak
King Kong
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 16%CBD —
About this product
This super popular indica-dominant hybrid is extra potent. It produces a full-blown head and body high that melts your stress away. Blissful and euphoric, the high is like floating in a inner tube on the river on a hot summer day. Unique to Silverpeak’s High Valley Farms, this one-hit wonder offers pungent yet sweet and earthy diesel aromas.
King Kong effects
Reported by real people like you
103 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
66% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
46% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
40% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
27% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
13% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
9% of people report feeling dizzy
Pain
34% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
32% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
25% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!