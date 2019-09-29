About this strain
Purple Sunset from Ethos Genetics is a complex cross involving Purple Punch, Mandarin Sunset, and Mandarin Cookies. The fruity terpenes express notes of sweet, citrus, and even spice alongside floral berries. Purple Sunset offers a calming high that may help you wind down without feeling sleepy and completely lethargic.
Purple Sunset effects
Reported by real people like you
55 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
72% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
41% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
34% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
10% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
1% of people report feeling anxious
Dizzy
1% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxiety
20% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
14% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
9% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
18% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!