Silverpeak
Tiger's Milk
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 16%CBD —
About this product
Tiger’s Milk is a good, all-around, lower-THC sativa-leaning hybrid that will leave you high yet functional. You’ll enjoy an uplifting, mellow, euphoric high. The large, colorful buds offer a smooth and unique fruity, earthy, diesel aroma. It is a good choice for light consumers looking for everyday use or pain relief. The subtle effects lend to just about any activity, from hiking, to meditation, being creative, or just relaxing. This strain is a favorite of our farm hands.
Tiger's Milk effects
Reported by real people like you
117 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
62% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
57% of people report feeling euphoric
Happy
44% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
16% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
6% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxiety
29% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
26% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
24% of people say it helps with stress
