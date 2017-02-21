About this product

Tiger’s Milk is a good, all-around, lower-THC sativa-leaning hybrid that will leave you high yet functional. You’ll enjoy an uplifting, mellow, euphoric high. The large, colorful buds offer a smooth and unique fruity, earthy, diesel aroma. It is a good choice for light consumers looking for everyday use or pain relief. The subtle effects lend to just about any activity, from hiking, to meditation, being creative, or just relaxing. This strain is a favorite of our farm hands.