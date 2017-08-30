Silverpeak
Tropic Thunder
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 19%CBD —
Tropic Thunder effects
Reported by real people like you
29 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
41% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
37% of people report feeling euphoric
Uplifted
31% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
13% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
6% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxiety
17% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
13% of people say it helps with depression
Lack of appetite
10% of people say it helps with lack of appetite
No product reviews
