Walnut



There’s a refined maturity unique to American black walnut above all others. With its wavy grains and subtle colors, these lightweight dugouts are all about sophistication. They are even marked by a complex spicy aroma.



Design



The SilverStick Dugout is a stylish, portable and secure carrying case. It has a top and bottom storage compartment for tobacco and storing filters, a slot for a poker, and a chamber that fits either a Large or Slim SilverStick pipe. As an added bonus, lying flat, the groove on the front acts as a convenient rest for your SilverStick.



Craftsmanship



Handcrafted from sustainably harvested lumber, these dugouts have a food grade safe finish, buttery smooth swivel tops, and soft coil pipe chamber springs.



Measurements:



4.5"h x 2.5"w x .65"d



*Exotic wood varies in color and grain even within its own species. No two Dugouts are the same. The variations in color and grain make each piece unique and one of a kind, and because they are handmade, each one will have its own nuances.



