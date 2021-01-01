About this product

Bubinga Wood: The deep brick red color and high density of Bubinga give it an undeniable visual and physical presence — this wood has authority. It’s hard, stable, and extremely durable. It smells wonderful when sawn, like baked cinnamon rolls.



Twist top reveals spring loaded pipe, poker & tobacco storage

Bottom chamber holds 5 replacement filters or extra storage

Adjustment screws use standard Phillips screwdriver

Handcrafted in the USA from top quality exotic woods



Your purchase of the Dugout includes the SilverStick one-hitter/taster, a poker, 25 cotton filters and an end cap. It offers the ultimate one-hitter experience! Designed to carry everything you need all in one, the Dugout is a stylish, portable and secure carrying case. Lying flat, the groove on the front acts as a convenient rest for your SilverStick.



Measures 4.5"h x 2.5"w x .65"d



