An almost indescribably gorgeous dense wood, Cocobolo is characterized by deep reds and browns, but occasionally can include white, yellow, orange, and even purple. The twist-tops slide over the buttery smooth wood in a way unlike any other dugout. With one-of-a-kind grain, it is an exotic hardwood with extreme durability that will wear in beautifully with use. It is even characterized by a light toasted yet floral aroma.



Twist top reveals spring loaded pipe, poker & tobacco storage

Bottom chamber holds 5 replacement filters or extra storage

Adjustment screws use standard Phillips screwdriver

Handcrafted in the USA from top quality exotic woods



Your purchase of the Dugout includes the SilverStick one-hitter/taster, a poker, 25 cotton filters and an end cap. It offers the ultimate one-hitter experience! Designed to carry everything you need all in one, the Dugout is a stylish, portable and secure carrying case. Lying flat, the groove on the front acts as a convenient rest for your SilverStick.



Measures 4.5"h x 2.5"w x .65"d



