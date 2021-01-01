SilverStick
Cocobolo Dugout with SilverStick
About this product
An almost indescribably gorgeous dense wood, Cocobolo is characterized by deep reds and browns, but occasionally can include white, yellow, orange, and even purple. The twist-tops slide over the buttery smooth wood in a way unlike any other dugout. With one-of-a-kind grain, it is an exotic hardwood with extreme durability that will wear in beautifully with use. It is even characterized by a light toasted yet floral aroma.
Twist top reveals spring loaded pipe, poker & tobacco storage
Bottom chamber holds 5 replacement filters or extra storage
Adjustment screws use standard Phillips screwdriver
Handcrafted in the USA from top quality exotic woods
Your purchase of the Dugout includes the SilverStick one-hitter/taster, a poker, 25 cotton filters and an end cap. It offers the ultimate one-hitter experience! Designed to carry everything you need all in one, the Dugout is a stylish, portable and secure carrying case. Lying flat, the groove on the front acts as a convenient rest for your SilverStick.
Measures 4.5"h x 2.5"w x .65"d
thesilverstick.com
