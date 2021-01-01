Loading…
SilverStick

SilverStick Slim - The One Hitter Pipe with a Filter

- Slim aircraft-grade alloy pipe
- 15 Slim natural cotton filters
- Stainless steel poker
- Slim smell-resistant end cap

The SilverStick™ Slim is a compact alternative to the SilverStick Large due to its smaller bowl (good for 2-3 draws) and slender profile. Its smaller size also allows it to fit in most standard 4" dugouts. The Slim is an oversized one-hitter due to its deep bowl, and it has a natural cotton filter to provide a smooth, more enjoyable draw while trapping tar and blocking hot embers from reaching your lungs. Since it's electronics free, it's extremely reliable and easy to clean.

https://thesilverstick.com
