About this product
Convenient carry size topical for all your body aches and pains!
Skate Logo: pocket size CBD salve. great for sore muscles after all those hard landings.
Kiteboarding Logo: 100 natural topical w full spectrum hemp oil to help ease those sore muscles after a long day on the water
Skate Logo: pocket size CBD salve. great for sore muscles after all those hard landings.
Kiteboarding Logo: 100 natural topical w full spectrum hemp oil to help ease those sore muscles after a long day on the water
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!