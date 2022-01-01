About this product
500mg CBD Pet Tincture (30 ml)
Pure THC-free Isolate delivered in organic MCT coconut oil. (MCT oil aids in rapid absorption of product for maximum effectivity)
Designed for the finicky pet, add a few drops to food or water, or dispense directly to your pets mouth. made w all human grade ingredients.
Simply pure, Naturally effective.
Pure THC-free Isolate delivered in organic MCT coconut oil. (MCT oil aids in rapid absorption of product for maximum effectivity)
Designed for the finicky pet, add a few drops to food or water, or dispense directly to your pets mouth. made w all human grade ingredients.
Simply pure, Naturally effective.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!