Simply Crafted | Free Shipping
About this product
These delicious gummies are the perfect way to try CBG. Combining premium CBG with natural sweeteners, our organic gummies are both tasty and potent. Each gummy contains 25mg of CBG.
Contains less than 0.3% THC
Ingredients: Organic Evaporated Cane Juice, Organic Corn Syrup, Organic White Grape Juice Concentrate, Pectin Sodium Citrate, Citric Acid, Ascorbic Acid, Natural Flavors, Colors Added (Including Anatto, Tumeric, Grape Juice Concentrate, Red Fruit Juice Concentrate)
Lab Tested | Made in USA
Contains less than 0.3% THC
Ingredients: Organic Evaporated Cane Juice, Organic Corn Syrup, Organic White Grape Juice Concentrate, Pectin Sodium Citrate, Citric Acid, Ascorbic Acid, Natural Flavors, Colors Added (Including Anatto, Tumeric, Grape Juice Concentrate, Red Fruit Juice Concentrate)
Lab Tested | Made in USA
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!