Simply Crafted | Free Shipping
About this product
Vibes collaborated with Santa Cruz Shredder to introduce the Vibes X Santa Cruz Shredder 2-Piece Hemp Grinder. This Vibes-branded Hemp Grinder is made with a proprietary bioplastic binder.
The proprietary blend primarily features hemp fiber and hemp cellulose, allowing the PP to biodegrade. The compact and travel-ready design makes the Vibes X Santa Cruz Shredder Hemp Grinder fantastic for any stash box.
The proprietary blend primarily features hemp fiber and hemp cellulose, allowing the PP to biodegrade. The compact and travel-ready design makes the Vibes X Santa Cruz Shredder Hemp Grinder fantastic for any stash box.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!