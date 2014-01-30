About this product

Bubba Kush is a potent indica that carries users into the happy couch-locked world many desire. Bubba's dominant effects are felt in the mind and body, providing the perfect balance of relaxation and euphoria.



Complete mind/body bliss sets in quickly with this strain, making it one of our top choices for severe pain, nausea, headaches. It is also perfect for anyone looking to find relief from stress or insomnia.



Slightly sweet and piney with a hint of spice