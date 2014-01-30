Simply Crafted | Free Shipping
Bubba Kush is a potent indica that carries users into the happy couch-locked world many desire. Bubba's dominant effects are felt in the mind and body, providing the perfect balance of relaxation and euphoria.
Complete mind/body bliss sets in quickly with this strain, making it one of our top choices for severe pain, nausea, headaches. It is also perfect for anyone looking to find relief from stress or insomnia.
Slightly sweet and piney with a hint of spice
Bubba Kush effects
Reported by real people like you
2,465 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
61% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
49% of people report feeling sleepy
Happy
48% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
34% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
19% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
8% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
35% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
32% of people say it helps with pain
Insomnia
28% of people say it helps with insomnia
