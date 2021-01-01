Loading…
CBD Terp Diamonds

Our CBD Terp Diamonds are pure, potent, and loaded with all the benefits of the full cannabis plant profile but with less than 0.3% THC. Extracted from organically grown cannabis plants.

Full spectrum CBD
Single-origin cannabis-derived, cold-pressed terpenes
No GMOs, chemicals or solvents

Available in four varieties: Cookies, Zkittlez, OG Kush, and Pineapple Express

Net Wt. 1 gram
