Simply Crafted | Free Shipping
About this product
Our CBD Terp Diamonds are pure, potent, and loaded with all the benefits of the full cannabis plant profile but with less than 0.3% THC. Extracted from organically grown cannabis plants.
Full spectrum CBD
Single-origin cannabis-derived, cold-pressed terpenes
No GMOs, chemicals or solvents
Available in four varieties: Cookies, Zkittlez, OG Kush, and Pineapple Express
Net Wt. 1 gram
Full spectrum CBD
Single-origin cannabis-derived, cold-pressed terpenes
No GMOs, chemicals or solvents
Available in four varieties: Cookies, Zkittlez, OG Kush, and Pineapple Express
Net Wt. 1 gram
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!