Cookies Δ8 THC Live Resin (Delta-8)

Hybrid
Our Live Resin Δ8 Concentrate is pure, potent, and loaded with all the medicinal benefits of the full cannabis plant profile.

Extracted from freshly harvested cannabis plants, then cured with cold-pressed terpenes to preserve the natural rich aroma and flavor. Δ8 Live Resin has a full spectrum cannabinoid profile and is cured with single-origin, cannabis-derived terpenes.

No GMOs
No chemicals
No solvents

Contains less than 0.3% Δ9-THC

*Consistency is similar to terp sauce

Net Wt. 1 Gram

Blueberry Cookies effects

Reported by real people like you
101 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
60% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
48% of people report feeling euphoric
Tingly
24% of people report feeling tingly
Dry mouth
24% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
8% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
3% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
27% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
25% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
21% of people say it helps with anxiety
