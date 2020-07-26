Simply Crafted | Free Shipping
About this product
These top shelf Delta-8 THC Moon Rocks are made with premium high CBD flower, dipped in 92% D8 distillate, kiefed, heated, and then redipped and rekiefed for an extra thick outer layer.
Delta-8, CBD and terpene rich
Solvent and pesticide free
Contains less than 0.3% Delta-9 THC
Moon rocks can be smoked like regular flower
Net Wt. 3.5-4 grams
