About this product

If you're after peak purity — there's no better choice than Delta-8 Live Resin Sauce.



Our Delta-8 Live Resin Sauce boasts 95% delta-8 THC. Furthermore, we do not filter out CBD, thus adding to the supportive and enlightening effects that delta-8 THC offers.



Striving for perfection, we use the freshest hemp and process it through a unique and proprietary extraction method. Due to the vitality of our hemp flowers, the final Delta-8 THC Resin is full of delicious terpenes and outstanding potency.



Once complete, we're left with Delta-8 Live Resin Sauce, similar in consistency to terp sauce. Dab after dab, your five senses will jump for joy as the effects and flavor take hold.

With so many hemp strains to choose from, you'll be tongue-tied on which flavor to try next!



Lastly, each of our Delta-8 Live Resin Sauce products is less than 0.3% delta-9 THC.



Net Wt. 1 Gram