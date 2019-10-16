Loading…
Logo for the brand Simply Crafted | Free Shipping

Simply Crafted | Free Shipping

Ancient Lime Delta-8 THC Cartridge (1ml)

Product rating:
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 19%CBD
About this product

Derived from hemp sourced from small organic farms, and then rigorously tested, our Delta-8 THC pre-filled cartridge is the best Δ8 on the market today. The high purity and refined quality of the cartridge offers a subtle cannabis flavor, with all the full plant benefits.

This pre-filled 1ml Live Resin Delta-8 Cartridge is ideal for micro-dose servings using any standard vape battery.

* No GMOs
* No Chemicals
* Single-Origin Terpenes

Key Lime Pie effects

Reported by real people like you
268 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
54% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
53% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
38% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
20% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
13% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
2% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
26% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
22% of people say it helps with pain
Depression
20% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!