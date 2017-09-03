Simply Crafted | Free Shipping
About this product
From the creator of the Original Cannabis Cocktail, this all natural syrup is infused with nano-encapsulated water-soluble Delta-8 THC. This extremely versatile way to microdose or mega-dose makes it perfect for both beginning and experienced cannabis users alike.
Rapid Absorbtion
Custom Dosing
1000mg Delta-8 THC
Sugar-Free Available
Choose from Lemon, Mango, Rasberry or Pure
Use the included dosing applicator to easily dose from 1-10mg (or more). Mix into just about any beverage including sparkling water, tea, smoothies, etc. Or, add to ice cream, yogurt, or kefir for a delicious medicated treat. The possibilities are endless with Habit Crafted Delta-8 Syrup!
Rapid Absorbtion
Custom Dosing
1000mg Delta-8 THC
Sugar-Free Available
Choose from Lemon, Mango, Rasberry or Pure
Use the included dosing applicator to easily dose from 1-10mg (or more). Mix into just about any beverage including sparkling water, tea, smoothies, etc. Or, add to ice cream, yogurt, or kefir for a delicious medicated treat. The possibilities are endless with Habit Crafted Delta-8 Syrup!
Mango effects
Reported by real people like you
365 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
54% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
54% of people report feeling relaxed
Hungry
34% of people report feeling hungry
Dry mouth
33% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
19% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
39% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
29% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
29% of people say it helps with pain
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!