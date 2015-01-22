Simply Crafted | Free Shipping
Blueberry CBN/Delta-8 THC Sleep Gummies | 1:1
IndicaTHC 17%CBD —
About this product
Ready to unwind? Doze off into dreamland with our premium, relaxation-inducing blueberry hemp gummies for sleep. Made with real fruit puree and premium cannabinoid extracts, a 1:1 ratio of CBN and Delta-8 THC offers a potent combination of ingredients that bring you to a gentle, stress-free slumber.
CBN is a natural byproduct of traditional THC. Our broad-spectrum, GMO-free formula is made in the USA and contains no traces of Delta-9 THC. Each gummy contains 12.5mg of CBN and 12.5mg of Delta-8 THC—the ideal dose for a good night’s rest.
*Lab-tested
*20 gummies per jar (500 mg)
*Handcrafted in small batches
*No detectable Delta-9 THC
Blueberry effects
Reported by real people like you
1,681 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
59% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
52% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
36% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
27% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
16% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
36% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
29% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
26% of people say it helps with anxiety
