About this product
Goliath is a hybrid hemp flower strain that gets it's genetics from Lowryder and Power Plant. It originally comes from Thailand, Afghanistan, and South Africa.
It may have a fruity, spicy, earthy, sour, or piney aroma and flavor. When smoked, this strain may induce feelings of euphoria, creativity, calmness, numbness, and increased appetite.
Contains 11% CBD and less than 0.3% Delta-9 THC
Goliath effects
Reported by real people like you
1 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Helps with
Talkative
100% of people report feeling talkative
Euphoric
100% of people report feeling euphoric
Creative
100% of people report feeling creative
Pain
100% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
100% of people say it helps with stress
