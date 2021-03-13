Loading…
Logo for the brand Simply Crafted | Free Shipping

Simply Crafted | Free Shipping

Goliath

HybridTHC 22%CBD
About this product

Goliath is a hybrid hemp flower strain that gets it's genetics from Lowryder and Power Plant. It originally comes from Thailand, Afghanistan, and South Africa.

It may have a fruity, spicy, earthy, sour, or piney aroma and flavor. When smoked, this strain may induce feelings of euphoria, creativity, calmness, numbness, and increased appetite.

Contains 11% CBD and less than 0.3% Delta-9 THC

Goliath effects

1 people told us about effects:
Talkative
100% of people report feeling talkative
Euphoric
100% of people report feeling euphoric
Creative
100% of people report feeling creative
Pain
100% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
100% of people say it helps with stress
