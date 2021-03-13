About this product

Goliath is a hybrid hemp flower strain that gets it's genetics from Lowryder and Power Plant. It originally comes from Thailand, Afghanistan, and South Africa.



It may have a fruity, spicy, earthy, sour, or piney aroma and flavor. When smoked, this strain may induce feelings of euphoria, creativity, calmness, numbness, and increased appetite.



Contains 11% CBD and less than 0.3% Delta-9 THC